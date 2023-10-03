Dateline NBC: Season 33 — Has the Newsmagazine Series Been Cancelled or Renewed for 2024-25?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A primetime newsmagazine airing on the NBC television network, the Dateline TV show is the longest-running series in the network’s history. Debuting in 1992, the program covers stories ranging from mysteries to documentaries and in-depth investigations. Lester Holt anchors the series. Willie Geist, Meredith Vieira, Kate Snow, and Craig Melvin have served as contributing anchors.



Season 32 Ratings

Airing on Friday nights, the 32nd season of Dateline NBC averages a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.45 million viewers. Compared to season 31, that’s down by 17% in the demo and down by 2% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Dateline NBC stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 3, 2023, Dateline NBC has not been cancelled or renewed for a 33rd season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew Dateline for season 33? The show has been on the air forever and draws decent ratings for a Friday night show. I’m sure it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Dateline NBC cancellation or renewal news.



