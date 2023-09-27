The Voice: Season 25 — Has the NBC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed for Spring 2024?

Vulture Watch

Will Reba take over Blake Shelton’s winning streak? Has The Voice TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 25th season on NBC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Voice, season 25. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A singing competition series airing on the NBC television network, The Voice TV show is hosted by Carson Daly and often airs on Monday and Tuesday nights. Reba McEntire takes one of the red chairs for the first time while past coaches Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Niall Horan return for season 24. The competition has four stages: blind auditions, battle rounds, knockouts, and live performances. By the end of the blind auditions, 40 performers will have been chosen by the four coaches (10 for each team). They advance to the battles, knockouts, and live performances. Ultimately, only one will receive the $100,000 prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group.



Season 24 Ratings

The Monday editions of the 24th season of The Voice average a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.26 million viewers. Compared to the Mondays of season 22 (which aired in Fall 2022), that’s down by 10% in the demo and up by 1% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

The Tuesday editions of the 24th season of The Voice average a 0.00 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 0.00 million viewers. Compared to the Tuesdays of season 22 (which aired in Fall 2022), that’s down by 0% in the demo and down by 0% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Voice stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

The Voice has been renewed for a 25th season which will debut (TBD Spring 2024). Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to receive updates about this TV show automatically?

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder about the immediate future of The Voice on NBC. The network has already confirmed the show has been renewed for a 25th season and has announced the coaches. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Voice cancellation or renewal news.



The Voice Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow The Voice‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Are you happy that The Voice TV show has been renewed for a 25th season for Spring 2024? How would you feel if NBC had cancelled this TV series instead?