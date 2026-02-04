Happy’s Place: Season Three Renewal; Reba McEntire Sitcom Returning to NBC for 2026-27

Happy’s Place is staying open for the 2026-27 TV season. NBC has renewed the comedy for a third year. The second season is still airing on Friday nights.

A traditional sitcom, the Happy’s Place TV series was created by Kevin Abbott and Julie Abbott. The comedy stars Reba McEntire, Belissa Escobedo, Melissa Peterman, Pablo Castelblanco, Tokala Black Elk, and Rex Linn. JoAnna Garcia Swisher guests. In the story, Bobbie (McEntire) is a divorcée whose daughter is deployed in the military. She’s inherited her father’s neighborhood tavern, Happy’s Place, a business she’s been running for a decade. Bobbie’s surprised to discover she now has a new business partner, Isabella (Escobedo), a twenty-something half-sister she never knew she had. A Gen-Zer with a psychology degree, Isabella is shocked by her new role at the bar and does her best, though she and Bobbie don’t see eye-to-eye. Also working at the bar are cheerful but needy bartender Gabby (Peterman); stoic chef Emmett (Linn); a quiet but very handy Native American waiter named Takoda (Black Elk); and Steve (Castelblanco), the business’ accountant.

The second season of Happy’s Place averages a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.01 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 11% in the demo and down by 10% in viewership.

St. Denis Medical has also been renewed for a third season.

“Both St. Denis Medical and Happy’s Place have delivered comedic brilliance over their first two seasons, truly connecting with our audience with hilarious characters, and remain hugely important and successful programs to our primetime and Peacock lineup,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBC & Peacock. “A huge thank you to the producers, casts and crews of both shows who have brought these wonderful stories to life and will now continue to tell their laugh-out-loud stories.”

What do you think? Have you enjoyed watching the Happy’s Place TV series? Are you glad this NBC comedy has been renewed for a third season?

