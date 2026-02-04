Cape Fear: Apple TV Unveils Premiere Date and Photos for Thriller Series Starring Javier Bardem and Amy Adams

Cape Fear has a premiere date. Apple TV announced the June release date for the thriller inspired by John D. MacDonald’s novel, releasing three first-look images.

Javier Bardem, Amy Adams, Patrick Wilson, CCH Pounder, Joe Anders, Lily Collias, Jamie Hector, Malia Pyles, and Anna Baryshnikov star in the series. Apple TV shared the following about the upcoming series:

“Today, Apple TV announced that its new psychological horror thriller “Cape Fear” will make its global debut on Friday, June 5, 2026 with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Friday through July 31, 2026. The highly anticipated 10-episode limited series is created, showrun and executive produced by Nick Antosca, with Academy Award winners Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg serving as executive producers. Academy Award winner Javier Bardem stars alongside Academy Award nominee Amy Adams, who also executive produces. Golden Globe and Emmy nominee Patrick Wilson, CCH Pounder, Joe Anders, Lily Collias, Jamie Hector, Malia Pyles and Anna Baryshnikov round out the ensemble cast. “Cape Fear” is inspired by the 1991 remake directed by Scorsese and produced by Spielberg. A storm is coming for happily married attorneys Anna (Adams) and Tom Bowden (Wilson) when Max Cady (Bardem), the notorious killer they are responsible for putting behind bars, is let out of prison — and he wants vengeance. Hailing from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Amblin Television, “Cape Fear” is based on both the novel “The Executioners,” which inspired Gregory Peck’s Universal Pictures feature in 1962 of the same name, as well as the acclaimed 1991 remake directed by Scorsese. The series is executive produced by Spielberg, who produced the 1991 film, alongside Scorsese. Creator Antosca showruns and produces alongside Alex Hedlund for Eat The Cat; and Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey produce alongside Spielberg for Amblin Television. Academy Award nominee Morten Tyldum will direct the pilot and serve as executive producer. The series is developed and produced through Antosca’s overall deal at UCP, where he’s been based since 2017.”

