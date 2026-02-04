A Man on the Inside: Season Three Renewal for Ted Danson Netflix Series

A Man on the Inside will work another case. Netflix has renewed the Ted Danson series for a third season.

Season two of the spy series premiered in November with Danson’s Charles going undercover at a university. Netflix shared the following about the show’s renewal:

“Netflix today announced that the critically-acclaimed comedy series A Man on the Inside has been renewed for a third season. A Man on the Inside Season 2 debuted on November 20, 2025 to critical acclaim. The series reached the Global Top 10 for five weeks and has a combined viewing of 45M+ views across both seasons through the end of 2025. It was honored as one of AFI’s 2024 TV Programs of the Year, earning lead actor Ted Danson multiple nominations, including SAG, Critics Choice, and a Golden Globe.”

Creator Michael Schur also spoke about the show’s return. He said, “We are absolutely thrilled to partner with Netflix on another season of ‘A Man on the Inside.’ It’s a true joy to work with this entire team, most especially the handsome, erudite, and monstrously talented Ted Danson, a true American treasure whose contract stipulates exactly what adjectives I am allowed to use while describing him in press releases.”

The premiere date for season three will be announced later.

