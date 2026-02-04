Finding Her Edge: Season Two Renewal Set for Netflix YA Series

Finding Her Edge will take to the ice for a second season. Netflix has renewed the young adult drama series inspired by the Jennifer Iacopelli novel. Season one premiered in January and landed immediately in the streaming services’ top 10.

Madelyn Keys, Harmon Walsh, Alexandra Beaton, Cale Ambrozic, Olly Atkins, Meredith Forlenza, Alice Malakhov, Niko Ceci, and Millie Davis star in the series, which follows the Russo sisters.

Netflix shared the following about the series’ renewal:

“Netflix today announced that Finding Her Edge has been renewed for Season 2. Season 1 of the YA series launched on January 22 and debuted in the Netflix English TV Top 10, where it has remained since its release, climbing up to #3 this week. It reached the top 10 in 81 countries and now has over 12M views. The series follows the three Russo sisters, heirs to a struggling figure skating dynasty. As middle sister, seventeen-year-old Adriana trains for the World Championships with new partner Brayden, while still harbouring feelings for her first love and former partner, Freddie. Her life becomes complicated when she and Brayden pretend to be a couple off the ice so they can land a sponsorship to keep the financially struggling Russo rink afloat.”

Showrunner Jeff Norton said the following about the series’ renewal:

“I set out to make a show about love, featuring characters navigating a particularly difficult path in their lives and in their sport. It’s a true gift to be able to work with such a talented cast to extend these characters’ journeys in Season 2, with the support of Netflix and WildBrain. I’m certain fans will be delighted as we delve deeper into the two love triangles that anchor our show – the romantic one and the familial one. There’s plenty of drama to come both on and off the ice.”

Author Jennifer Iacopelli spoke about the series returning for a second season. She said, “I am over the moon at the reception Finding Her Edge has received by viewers all over the world. To see my book come to life and watch the world fall in love with my characters has been a dream come true, and now that dream gets to continue with a season two! I can’t wait for audiences to see what’s in store for Adriana, Brayden, Freddie and the rest of Team Russo!”

