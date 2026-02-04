Imperfect Women: Apple TV Previews Thriller Series Starring Elisabeth Moss and Kerry Washington

Imperfect Women arrives in March, and Apple TV has released a preview for the new series. The eight-episode series is inspired by Araminta Hall’s novel.

Elisabeth Moss, Kate Mara, and Kerry Washington headline the series, which follows three friends whose friendship is rocked by a crime. Joel Kinnaman, Corey Stoll, Leslie Odom Jr., Audrey Zahn, Jill Wagner, Rome Flynn, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Violette Linnz, Indiana Elle, Jackson Kelly, Keith Carradine, Ana Ortiz, and Wilson Bethel also star in the series.

Apple TV shared the following about the series:

“Today, at the 2026 Apple TV Press Day, Apple TV released the teaser for “Imperfect Women,” a new psychological thriller starring and executive produced by Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Shining Girls,” “Mad Men”) and Kerry Washington (“Scandal,” “Little Fires Everywhere,” “UnPrisoned”), and created for television by Annie Weisman (“Physical,” “Based on a True Story”), who also serves as showrunner. The eight-episode series will make its global debut on Apple TV with the first two episodes on Wednesday, March 18, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through April 29. Based on Araminta Hall’s novel of the same name, “Imperfect Women” examines a crime that shatters the lives of a decades-long friendship of three women. The unconventional thriller explores guilt and retribution, love and betrayal, and the compromises we make that alter our lives irrevocably. As the investigation unfolds, so does the truth about how even the closest friendships may not be what they seem. The ensemble cast starring alongside Emmy Award winners Moss and Washington also includes Kate Mara (“House of Cards,” “The Martian”), Joel Kinnaman (“For All Mankind”), Corey Stoll (“House of Cards”), Leslie Odom Jr. (“Hamilton,” “Central Park”), Audrey Zahn (“Wildcat”), Jill Wagner (“Special Ops: Lioness”), Rome Flynn (“With Love”), Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”), Violette Linnz (“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty”), Indiana Elle (“The Housemaid”), Jackson Kelly (“The Pitt”), Keith Carradine (“Madam Secretary”), Ana Ortiz (“Ugly Betty”) and Wilson Bethel (“All Rise”). “Imperfect Women” is a co-production between 20th Television and Apple Studios. Weisman serves as showrunner, marking her latest collaboration with Apple TV following the critically acclaimed dramedy “Physical.” The limited series is executive produced by Moss and Lindsey McManus, who initially optioned the book, via their production company Love & Squalor Pictures. Washington executive produces for her Simpson Street banner alongside Pilar Savone. Hall serves as executive producer along with writer Kay Oyegun. Lesli Linka Glatter (“Homeland,” “Love & Death”) serves as director and executive producer of episodes one, four and five.”

The preview for the series is below.

