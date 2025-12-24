Imperfect Women: Apple TV Releases Premiere Date & First Photo for Drama Series

Imperfect Women is coming to Apple TV this spring. The streaming service announced the premiere date for the eight-episode drama series inspired by the Araminta Hall novel.

Elisabeth Moss, Kate Mara, and Kerry Washington star in the series, which follows what happens when a crime shakes a long friendship among three women. Joel Kinnaman, Corey Stoll, Leslie Odom Jr., Audrey Zahn, Jill Wagner, Rome Flynn, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Violette Linnz, Indiana Elle, Jackson Kelly, Keith Carradine, Ana Ortiz, and Wilson Bethel also star in the series.

Apple TV shared the following about the series:

“Today, Apple TV unveiled the first look at “Imperfect Women,” the new psychological thriller starring and executive produced by Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Shining Girls,” “Mad Men”) and Kerry Washington (“Scandal,” “Little Fires Everywhere,” “UnPrisoned”), and created for television by Annie Weisman (“Physical,” “Based on a True Story”), who also serves as showrunner. The eight-episode series will make its global debut on Apple TV with the first two episodes on Wednesday, March 18, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through April 29. Based on Araminta Hall’s novel of the same name, “Imperfect Women” examines a crime that shatters the lives of three women in a decades-long friendship. The unconventional thriller explores guilt and retribution, love and betrayal, and the compromises we make that irrevocably alter our lives. As the investigation unravels, so does the truth about how even the closest friendships may not be what they seem.”

