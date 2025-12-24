Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season Five; Paramount+ Series Casts Classic Characters

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has found its Bones and Sulu. Paramount+ has cast the two characters, and they will appear in the series finale of the Star Trek universe. The series is ending with a six-episode fifth season, which has just wrapped filming.

According to TV Line, Thomas Jane and Kai Murakami have been cast in the series as Bones and Sulu.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will take fans right up to the moment when James T. Kirk takes control of the Starship Enterprise before it ends. It is unknown whether fans will see a Star Trek reboot series featuring this Kirk, Spock, Bones, and Sulu on the ship.

Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, and Babs Olusanmokun star in the series, which follows the original crew of the Enterprise. Paul Wesley appears as Kirk.

The premiere date for season four of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will be announced later.

