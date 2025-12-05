Tehran: Season Four Renewal and Season Three Premiere Date Set for Apple TV Series

Tehran finally has a return date set, but not only that! Apple TV has renewed the series for a fourth season, ahead of its third-season premiere in January.

Niv Sultan, Shaun Toub, Shila Ommi, Sasson Gabai, Bahar Pars, Hugh Laurie, and Phoenix Raei star in season three of the series, which follows a Mossad agent. In season two, she went rogue, and season three will have her trying to get back into Mossad’s good graces.

Apple TV shared the following about season three and the series’ renewal:

“Today, Apple TV unveiled the premiere date and a first look at the third season of “Tehran,” and announced that the International Emmy Award-winning, acclaimed global espionage thriller has been renewed for a fourth season. Created by Dana Eden, Moshe Zonder and Maor Kohn, written by Tony Saint and Simon Allen, and directed by Daniel Syrkin, the eight-episode third season of “Tehran” welcomes multi-Emmy Award nominee Hugh Laurie to the cast, and will make its global debut on January 9 with one episode, followed by new episodes every Friday through February 27 on Apple TV. Hailed as “nail-biting,” “thrilling” and “one of the most suspenseful Israeli shows ever made,” season three of “Tehran” stars Laurie as Eric Peterson, a South African nuclear inspector. Laurie stars alongside Niv Sultan, who reprises her widely celebrated role as agent Tamar Rabinyan, as well as returning stars Shaun Toub and Shila Ommi, and new additions Sasson Gabai, Phoenix Raei and Bahar Pars. “Tehran” follows Tamar (Sultan), a Mossad hacker-agent who infiltrates Tehran under a false identity. After going rogue at the end of season two and reeling from the loss of her closest allies, in season three, Tamar must find a way to reinvent herself and win back the Mossad’s support if she is to survive. The fourth season of “Tehran” is now in production, and seasons one and two are streaming globally on Apple TV.”

The season three trailer is below.

