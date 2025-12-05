The Night Agent: Season Three; Netflix Releases Premiere Date & Photos for Series

The Night Agent has its return date. Season three of the action series will arrive in February. Netflix shared the first photos and a teaser video for the season.

Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Sarah Desjardins, Eve Harlow, Phoenix Raei, Enrique Murciano, D. B. Woodside, and Hong Chau star in the series, which follows Sutherland’s (Basso) adventures.

Netflix shared the following about season three:

“Coming off the explosive events of Season Two, Night Agent Peter Sutherland is called in to track down a young Treasury Agent who fled to Istanbul with sensitive government intel after killing his boss. This kicks off a sequence of events where Peter investigates a dark money network while avoiding its paid assassins, while putting him on a collision course with a relentless journalist. Working together, they uncover buried secrets and old grudges that threaten to bring the government to its knees — and get them both killed in the process.”

Creator Shawn Ryan teased the following about season three to Tudum:

“Season 3 of The Night Agent takes our audience on an adrenaline-fueled thrill ride across Istanbul, Mexico City, Washington, D.C., New York and the Dominican Republic as Peter grapples with a dangerous conspiracy at the heart of the White House… Amidst these new characters and challenges, Peter will reckon with hard truths and confront the impact of what being a Night Agent has personally cost him and how it has changed him, for better and for worse.”

The teaser and more photos for season three are below. The series returns on February 19th.

