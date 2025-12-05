A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: HBO Unveils Trailer for Game of Thrones Prequel Series

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is coming to HBO next month, and the cable network has now released a trailer for the Game of Thrones prequel series.

Peter Claffey, Dexter Sol, Finn Bennett, Bertie Carvel, Tanzyn Crawford, Daniel Ings, and Sam Spruell star in the series set 100 years before the events in Game of Thrones.

HBO shared the following about the plot of the series:

“A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms arrives on January 18th. Check out the trailer below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new series when it arrives next month?