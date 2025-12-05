The ‘Burbs: Peacock Reveals Premiere Date, Teaser & Photos for Horror-Comedy Series

The ‘Burbs has a premiere date. Peacock released a teaser video and the first photos for the horror-comedy series inspired by the Tom Hanks film of the same name.

Keke Palmer, Jack Whitehall, Julia Duffy, Paula Pell, Mark Proksch, and Kapil Talwalkar star in the eight-episode series created by Celeste Hughey. Peacock shared the following about the series:

“Inspired by the 1989 horror-comedy film of the same name and set in present-day suburbia, THE ‘BURBS follows a young couple who have reluctantly relocated to the husband’s childhood home. Their world is upended when a new neighbor moves in across the street, bringing old secrets of the cul-de-sac to light, and new deadly threats shatter the illusion of their quiet little neighborhood.”

The teaser video and more photos for the series are below. The series premieres on February 8th.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new Peacock series when it arrives?