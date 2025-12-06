Platonic: Season Three Renewal and Cast Revealed for Apple TV Comedy Series

Platonic is returning for a third season. Apple TV has renewed the comedy series starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne.

The duo plays a pair of best friends who help each other get through the hurdles of life. Luke Macfarlane and Carla Gallo also star in the series, and season two featured Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, Beck Bennett, and Milo Manheim as guest stars.

Apple TV shared the following about the series’ return:

“Today, Apple TV announced a season three renewal for “Platonic,” the acclaimed, global hit comedy starring and executive produced by Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne. “Platonic” season two debuted with an impressive 100% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics declaring Rogen and Byrne “the perfect match” with “sensational physical comedy” and “wildly funny banter.” Co-created by Nicholas Stoller and Francesca Delbanco, “Platonic” has also been hailed as “one of television’s best half-hour comedies.” “We couldn’t be more excited to get back into the world of ‘Platonic’ with our amazing partners, Rose and Seth and Sony and Apple,” said co-creators Stoller and Delbanco. “‘Platonic’ is proof there is no duo better at making us belly laugh at midlife crises than Seth and Rose,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV. “Nick and Francesca accomplished the rare feat of taking the show to the next level in season two, and, along with our partners at Sony, we can’t wait to see what they cook up for season three.” “Platonic” follows a platonic pair of former best friends approaching midlife (Rogen and Byrne) who reconnect after a long rift. The duo’s friendship becomes all consuming — and destabilizes their lives in a hilarious way. Season two picks up with everyone’s favorite pair of best friends as they contend with new midlife hurdles, including work, weddings and partners in crises. The duo tries their best to be each other’s rock, but sometimes rocks break things. The season two cast also includes Luke Macfarlane and Carla Gallo, and introduces Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, Beck Bennett and Milo Manheim as guest stars.”

The premiere date for season three will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Apple TV series? Do you plan to watch season three?