Peaky Blinders: Netflix Releases Premiere Date and Poster for New Movie

Peaky Blinders fans finally know when the Shelby clan will be back on Netflix. The premiere date and poster for the new film, titled Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, have been released.

Cillian Murphy, Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Barry Keoghan, Stephen Graham, Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee, and Ian Peck star in the film set during World War II.

The following was said about the plot of the film:

“Birmingham, 1940. Amidst the chaos of WWII, Tommy Shelby is driven back from a self-imposed exile to face his most destructive reckoning yet. With the future of the family and the country at stake, Tommy must face his own demons, and choose whether to confront his legacy, or burn it to the ground. By order of the Peaky Blinders…”

Creator Steven Knight said the following about the film, according to Tudum:

“The country is at war, and so, of course, are our Peaky Blinders. It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full-on Peaky Blinders at war.”

The film will arrive on Netflix on March 20th. Check out the poster below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see the Peaky Blinders film on Netflix?