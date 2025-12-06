What’s in the Box?: Netflix Unveils Trailer for Game Show Hosted by Neil Patrick Harris

What’s in the Box? is coming soon to Netflix, and the streaming service has now released a trailer teasing the new game show hosted by Neil Patrick Harris.

The series will feature contestants competing in fast-paced trivia rounds to guess what is in the box.

Netflix shared the following about the series:

“Giant boxes conceal jaw-dropping prizes, wild surprises and unexpected reveals in What’s in the Box?, a high-stakes arching game show that tests smarts, strategy and stamina. Over several episodes, pairs of contestants face off in fast-paced, addictive trivia rounds, racing to correctly guess what’s inside each box. But winning a prize is just the beginning. As the game unfolds, shifting alliances and unexpected twists mean only those with sharp instincts – and a little luck – will hold onto their winnings and claim victory.”

The new game show arrives on December 17th. Check out the trailer and new poster for the series below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new Netflix series?