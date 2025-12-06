Landman: Season Three; Early Renewal Announced for Paramount+ Series

Landman is currently airing its second season, but the story will not end there. Paramount+ has renewed the drama series for a third season.

Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, Jacob Lofland, Kayla Wallace, James Jordan, Mark Collie, Jon Hamm, and Paulina Chávez star in the series set in the world of West Texas oil rigs.

Paramount+ revealed the following about the plot of season two:

“As oil rises from the earth, so do secrets – and Tommy Norris’s (Thornton) breaking point may be closer than he realizes. Facing mounting pressure from M-Tex Oil, Cami Miller (Moore), and the shadow of his kin, survival in West Texas isn’t noble – it’s brutal. And sooner or later something’s got to break.”

The streaming service revealed that 9.2 million viewers tuned in to watch the season two premiere of Landman in its first 48 hours of release.

The premiere date for season three will be released later.

