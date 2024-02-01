Colin from Accounts: Season Two of Australian Comedy Series Picked Up by Paramount+

Colin from Accounts is returning to Paramount+ with its second season. The Australian comedy series was renewed in August in its home country. Production began last month on the new episodes. Season one is also available on Paramount+ after arriving in November.

Starring Patrick Brammall, Harriet Dyer, Emma Harvie, Helen Thomson, Genevieve Hegney, Michael Logo, and Tai Hara, the series was created and written by Brammall and Dyer and follows a pair brought together under interesting circumstances.

Paramount+ revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“Paramount+ today announced that it picked up a second season of the acclaimed original comedy series COLIN FROM ACCOUNTS, exclusively for Paramount+ in the U.S. Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer return to write, executive produce and star in the new season, which is currently in production in Australia. Season one was met with critical acclaim and continues to hold a 100% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. “COLIN FROM ACCOUNTS quickly won over audiences with its quirky, relatable storylines and lovable characters,” said Jeff Grossman, Executive Vice President, Programming, Paramount+. “Patrick and Harriet are crafting another phenomenal season, and we can’t wait to share what is next for Ashley, Gordon and Colin.” “We’re SUPER EXCITED that Paramount+ has the good taste and exquisite judgment to renew us for another season,” said Brammall and Dyer. COLIN FROM ACCOUNTS is centered on Ashley (Dyer) and Gordon (Brammall), two single(ish), complex humans who, in season one, are brought together by a nipple flash, a car accident and an injured dog. In addition to Dyer and Brammall, the cast features Emma Harvie as Megan, Helen Thomson as Lynelle, Genevieve Hegney as Chiara, Michael Logo as Brett and Tai Hara as James. COLIN FROM ACCOUNTS is commissioned by the Foxtel Group and produced by Easy Tiger Productions and CBS Studios. Patrick Brammall, Harriet Dyer, Alison Hurbert-Burns, Lana Greenhalgh, Trent O’Donnell, Rob Gibson and Ian Collie serve as season two executive producers and Kevin Greene will produce. Season two is financed with the assistance of Screen NSW, through the Made in NSW Fund. COLIN FROM ACCOUNTS is distributed outside of Australia and New Zealand by Paramount Global Content Distribution. Season one currently is available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S. and internationally on BINGE and Foxtel in Australia, BBC2 and BBC iPlayer in the UK, CityTV/CityTV+ in Canada, Cosmote in Greece, YES in Israel, SVT in Sweden, NRK in Norway, DRTV/DR1 in Denmark, YLE Areena/YLE TV2 in Finland, MNET 101 in Pan Africa, Universal+ in Latin America and RTE 2 in Ireland. The freshman season of COLIN FROM ACCOUNTS garnered renowned international recognition, including winning three Australian Logie Awards (for Outstanding Comedy Program, Outstanding Actor and Outstanding Actress), the Australia’s Screen Producers Awards for Comedy Program or Series Production of the Year, the Best Comedy and the Equity Ensemble Award for Best Comedy, the 2023 Rose d’Or Nominee: Comedy Drama & Sitcom, the C21 International Drama Awards for Comedy-Drama Series, and numerous 2024 AACTA Award Nominations.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Australian series? Do you plan to watch season two?