Hijack: Season Two Renewal Announced for Idris Elba Thriller Series

Hijack has been renewed. Apple TV+ has picked up the series starring Idris Elba for a second season. Season one premiered in June.

Starring Elba, Neil Maskell, Eve Myles, Christine Adams, Max Beesley, Archie Panjabi, Ben Miles, and Kate Phillips, the first season followed a plane hijacking during a seven-hour flight. The season ended with a crash landing. No details about season two were revealed.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the series’ renewal in a press release.

“Today, Apple TV+ announced a season two for hit thriller “Hijack,” starring and executive produced by SAG Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Idris Elba (“Luther”). “Hijack” is created by George Kay (“Lupin,” “Criminal”) and Jim Field Smith (“Criminal,” “Litvinenko”), and the complete first season of the series is now streaming globally on Apple TV+. Since its worldwide debut, “Hijack” has become one of the top dramas on Apple TV+, receiving wide acclaim from both critics and fans, quickly achieving a Certified Fresh critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and landing on the Nielsen Streaming Originals Top 10 list. The “instantly enthralling” series has been hailed as “a shot of pure adrenaline,” praised as a “crisp and tense” drama that is “tension-filled and gripping, often putting the viewer on the edge of their seat,” with Elba starring as a “commanding leading man.” “Global audiences were on tenterhooks watching Idris’s riveting performance in ‘Hijack,’ and we’re thrilled to be working again with 60Forty and Idiotlamp on an equally compelling season two,” said Jay Hunt, creative director, Europe, Apple TV+. “I was floored by the overwhelming audience response after season one. It’s top secret what new situation unfolds for Sam Nelson but I can assure you we will bring the high octane back!,” said executive producer and star Idris Elba. The second season of “Hijack” will be executive produced by Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta and Tom Nash at 60Forty Films, alongside executive producers Kay and Field Smith’s own production company Idiotlamp Productions. Field Smith also serves as lead director for the series.”

The premiere date for season two of Hijack will be announced later.

