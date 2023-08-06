Hijack: Season Two? Idris Elba and EP Open to More of Apple TV+ Thriller Series

Hijack just wrapped its first season on Apple TV+, and now fans are wondering if there will be a second season of the thriller series.

The series ended with Sam Nelson, played by Idris Elba, finding a way to save the day after a seven-hour hijacking ordeal over the city of London. SPOILER ALERT. The season ended with a crash landing.

Executive producer Hakan Kousetta said the following about the Apple TV+ series returning for a second season in an interview with Variety:

“I hope so but we’ll have to see. I mean, we’ve thought about it, obviously. And that is really challenging. It is something that you’re like, ‘Wow, how would you do that and it not be completely ridiculous?’ We talk about it — but yeah, we’ll have to wait and see. I’m never gonna say no.”

What do you think? Do you want to see Hijack return for a second season on Apple TV+?