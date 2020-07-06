Defending Jacob: Season Two? Stars Open to More of the Apple TV+ Series

Defending Jacob was a hit for Apple TV+, and the two main stars of the series are open to doing more. Chris Evans and Michelle Dockery starred in the drama.

The series did close out as a limited series, but that does not mean the show cannot be brought back. Per Deadline, Evans said the following about Defending Jacob and returning for more:

“I mean look, I’ll say this. Sometimes what matters more to me than the script, than the role, is the people, you know? The process of acting is such a tricky one and it can be really exacerbated by the wrong environment, and when you find a sweet spot, when you have a playground that you can’t wait to get to because everyone makes it such a safe environment to take risks, it’s understandable to miss it and maybe want to revisit.”

Dockery shared Evans’ sentiments about the Apple TV+ series:

“We thought we were closing the door but I don’t know, I feel like there’s always an opportunity to revisit something and especially if the audience out there, there’s an appetite for it, so who knows? But as Chris was saying, this was such a pleasure, so we had such a wonderful time and yeah, I would jump in a heartbeat to do it all again.”

What do you think? Did you watch Defending Jacob? Do you want a second season?