What’s It Worth?, Extreme Unboxing: A&E Announces New Series (Videos)

What’s It Worth? and Extreme Unboxing are coming soon to A&E. The cable network has released previews for both new shows, which will premiere next month.

A&E revealed more about the new shows in a press release. Check that out below.

“A&E announces two new series as part of its Summer 2020 lineup. Hosted by comedy legend and personal collector Jeff Foxworthy, What’s It Worth? premieres on Tuesday, August 4 at 9pm ET/PT. The new 30-minute series debuts ahead of the previously announced two-hour live series “What’s It Worth? Live” which will launch this Fall. With people across the nation spending more time inside their homes than ever, this half hour series follows Jeff as he scours the country in search of truly unique possessions and collectibles with shocking values – without ever leaving his Georgia man cave. Following What’s It Worth? at 10pm ET/PT on August 4, new series Extreme Unboxing showcases a group of daring entrepreneurs as they buy large boxes of discounted merchandise for pennies on the dollar, sight unseen. Viewers will watch as each team bets big and reveals the contents of the boxes for what they hope are big profits. “A&E has been always been a leader in the transactional programming space and we are excited to bring viewers along on a hunt for hidden treasures in these two new series,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming, A&E Network. “The on-going partnership with Jeff Foxworthy, a one of a kind collector, in both What’s It Worth? and What’s It Worth? Live allows us to expand on the traditional genre with a modern and digital twist. Additionally, giving viewers a look into the fascinating world of pallet flipping, Extreme Unboxing showcases the savviness of these entrepreneurs in a never before seen way.””

Check out the new previews for What’s It Worth? and Extreme Unboxing below.

What do you think? Will you watch these new shows on A&E in August? Has one caught your eye more based on the previews?