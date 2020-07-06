Strahan, Sara and Keke: Cancelled; ABC Morning Series Reportedly Not Returning

Strahan, Sara and Keke is staying on hiatus permanently, according to reports. The series was put on hiatus back in March when it was replaced with a daily report about the pandemic, titled Pandemic: What You Need to Know.

According to Page Six, ABC said the following about the cancellation of the series:

“We’re proud of our teams at ‘SSK’ and ‘GMA3’ and how quickly they transitioned to producing a daily show to give people the news and information they need during an unprecedented pandemic, and conversations continue about how the show will evolve in the months ahead.”

The three are all still employed by ABC, and Strahan will continue to be seen on Good Morning America.

What do you think? Did you watch this morning series? Are you sad it won’t return? Or, do you enjoy its replacement more?