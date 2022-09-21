Inside Amy Schumer: Season Five; Comedy Series Revived After Six Years for Paramount+

Inside Amy Schumer is returning to the small screen next month. Paramount+ is reviving the comedy series which last aired on Comedy Central in 2016.

Consisting of sketch comedy bits, stand-up comedy, and street interviews, Inside Amy Schumer launched in April 2013 and ran for four seasons on cable. Schumer both hosts the series and takes part in the sketches which feature guests.

The show was renewed for a fifth season back in January 2016 but, for whatever reason, the episodes were never produced. In February 2021, it was announced that the show was being revived and season five would consist of five specials. It’s now been revealed that the specials are now considered regular episodes.

Season five will premiere on the Paramount+ streaming service on October 20th. The first two episodes will arrive on the premiere date, and three more will air weekly. The episodes will reportedly be released on Comedy Central at a later time.

Check out Schumer’s announcement about the return of the series below.

Brand New episodes of Inside Amy Schumer stream exclusively on @ParamountPlus starting October 20th!#insideamyschumer pic.twitter.com/jdg2px6Hew — Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) September 20, 2022

