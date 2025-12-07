The Hunting Wives: Season Two; New & Returning Cast Members Set for Netflix Series

The Hunting Wives is returning for its second season, and Netflix has announced the new faces viewers will see in the series created by Rebecca Cutter. Several cast members from season one are also returning for the new season.

Kim Matula and Alex Fitzalan are joining the series as recurring guest stars. They will appear alongside Brittany Snow, Malin Akerman, Jaime Ray Newman, Dermot Mulroney, Evan Jonigkeit, George Ferrier, Karen Rodriguez, Hunter Emery, and Branton Box in season two of the series inspired by the May Cobb novel.

Netflix shared the following about the eight-episode second season:

“At the start of Season 2, Sophie and Margo are on the outs. But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together. As they play their dangerous games, the question arises. Are they the hunters or the hunted?”

The premiere date for season two of The Hunting Wives will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Netflix series? Do you plan to watch season two?