Bridgerton: Season Four Teaser and First-Look Photos Released by Netflix

Bridgerton fans are getting their first look at season four of the series. Netflix has released a sneak peek and first-look photos for the upcoming season, which will focus on Benedict Bridgerton.

Luke Thompson, Yerin Ha, Claudia Jessie, Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gemmell, Lorraine Ashbourne, Hannah Dodd, Simone Ashley, Jonathan Bailey, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Jessica Madsen, Florence Hunt, Martins Imhangbe, Will Tilston, Polly Walker, Julie Andrews, Hugh Sachs, Emma Naomi, Kathryn Drysdale, Sam Phillips, Katie Leung, Michelle Mao, Isabella Wei, Emma Naomi, and Hugh Sachs star in the Netflix series, which is set in alternate version of the early 1800s where King George III has established racial equality.

Thompson teased the following about season four of Bridgerton, per Tudum:

“The scripts that [showrunner] Jess [Brownell] and her team have come up with are dynamite. They’re really, really, really exciting. The storyline is a bit of a twist on ‘Cinderella.’ You remember being told those stories as a child — the magic and the romance of them. It’s really exciting to have that weaved into the world that we know of Bridgerton … It’s such a great story, but it’s also, I hope, really relatable. What’s striking about Season 4 is that it’s the struggle between a proper old-school fairy tale — the romance of it — and the actual reality of the world. Both are true. You have to hold both of them — the romance and the reality — in your hand. In its best version, ‘true love’ happens in the middle of that.”

The sneak peek and more photos for season four of Bridgerton are below. The premiere date for the season will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Netflix series? Do you plan to watch season four?