Euphoria: Season Three Cast Revealed + Who’s Not Returning to the HBO Series

Euphoria fans are learning new details about the third season of the season. HBO has revealed the cast members who will return for season three of the dark drama series.

Fans will see original cast members Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, and Maude Apatow return as series regulars. Variety reported that Dominic Fike will also return for season three, but it is unknown how much he will appear in the series.

According to Deadline, Algee Smith, Nika King, and Storm Reid are not returning for season three. Angus Cloud died in 2023, and Barbie Ferreira announced her departure from the series in 2022.

Rosalía, Marshawn Lynch, and Kadeem Hardison have joined the cast of Euphoria for season three. However, details about their characters were not revealed. It has been revealed that season three will have a time jump, taking the characters out of high school.

The eight-episode season will arrive in 2026. The premiere date for the season will be announced later.

