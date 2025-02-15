Ransom Canyon: Netflix Unveils Preview and Premiere Date for Western Drama Starring Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly

Ransom Canyon has a premiere date. The western drama will premiere in April, and Netflix has released first-look photos and a teaser for the new series, which is inspired by the Jodi Thomas novel.

Josh Duhamel, Minka Kelly, James Brolin, Eoin Macken, Lizzy Greene, Andrew Liner, Marianly Tejada, Garrett Wareing, and Jack Schumacher star in the series created by April Blair. The series’ recurring cast includes Kate Burton, Casey W. Johnson, Jennifer Ens, Brett Cullen, Jaren Robledo, Niko Guardado, Justin Johnson Cortez, Tatanka Means, and Kenneth Miller, with Philip Winchester and Meta Golding guest starring.

Netflix shared the following about the series:

“Welcome to Ransom Canyon, where love, loss, and loyalty collide beneath the crimson mesas of Texas Hill Country. With three ranching family dynasties locked in a contest for control of the land, their lives and legacies are threatened by outside forces intent on destroying their way of life. At the center of it all is stoic rancher Staten Kirkland (Josh Duhamel), who is healing from heartbreaking loss and on a quest for vengeance. Staten’s only glimmer of hope rests in the eyes and heart of Quinn O’Grady (Minka Kelly), longtime family friend and owner of the local dancehall. But as the battle to save Ransom wages on, a mysterious cowboy drifts into town, dredging up secrets from the past. Vise tightening, Staten fights to protect the land he calls home, and the only love that can pull him back from the demons that haunt him.”

Blair said the following about the series, per Tudum:

“At its core, Ransom Canyon isn’t just a town. It’s an idea. It’s the painful longing for your first love. It’s the burning desire to protect your family. It’s cowboys and lovers, grifters and thieves. Lust, deceit, heartache, home…Ransom has it all. I think people are going to fall in love with this little slice of Texas and the dramas and romances that we created there.”

The teaser and more photos for the series are below. The series arrives on April 17th.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch Ransom Canyon when it premieres on Netflix?