Zero Day: Angela Bassett and Others Join Netflix Conspiracy Thriller Series

Zero Day has started production, and some new faces have joined the cast of the conspiracy thriller. Six episodes are being produced for the series, ordered by Netflix in March.

Viewers will see Angela Bassett (above), Dan Stevens, Matthew Modine, Bill Camp, McKinley Belcher III, Gaby Hoffman, Clark Gregg and Mark Ivanir join Robert De Niro, Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, Joan Allen, and Connie Britton in the series which follows the aftermath of a global cyber-attack.

Netflix revealed more about the series and the roles the new arrivals will play in a press release:

Zero Day asks the question on everyone’s mind — how do we find truth in a world in crisis, one seemingly being torn apart by forces outside our control? And in an era rife with conspiracy theory and subterfuge, how much of those forces are products of our own doing, perhaps even of our own imagining? Robert De Niro as George Mullen Beloved former President Mullen comes out of retirement to lead a commission tasked with investigating a potential world crisis. Lizzy Caplan as Alexandra Mullen The daughter of Mullen, this young congresswoman is hoping to distance herself from her father’s political legacy. Jesse Plemons as Roger Carlson As Mullen’s former “body man,” Roger is returning to the national stage with his old boss. Joan Allen as Sheila Mullen This Former First Lady has had to put her professional ambitions on the back burner due to her husband’s political career, but now she’s a nominee to the federal bench. Connie Britton as Valerie Whitesell Valerie is an intelligent political operative who served as Mullen’s former Chief of Staff. Angela Bassett as President Mitchell President Mitchell is a brilliant and perceptive political tactician who has an allegiance to Mullen. Dan Stevens as Evan Green As the charismatic loudmouth and TV host of a wildly popular political program, Green becomes a thorn in George Mullen’s side as his most outspoken critic and chief public antagonist. Matthew Modine as Richard Dreyer Richard Dreyer is a confident, colorful public figure and an adept politician. He holds the position of the Speaker of the House. Bill Camp as CIA Director Lasche This ultimate insider knows all the secrets and can either be a dangerous enemy or a valuable friend to Mullen. McKinley Belcher III as Carl Lopez Carl Lopez is a tough, brilliant DOJ lawyer who serves as the Zero Day Commission’s lead investigator. Gaby Hoffmann as Monica Kidder Monica Kidder is known both as a Silicon Valley billionaire with brilliant vision and a soulless technocrat with the plan and means to control it. Clark Gregg as Robert Lyndon A corporate raider, provocateur, and billionaire, Lyndon has mastered the dark arts of political manipulation. Mark Ivanir as Natan Natan is an intelligence operative and Mullen confidant from an era when intelligence still mattered.

The premiere date for Zero Day will be announced later.

