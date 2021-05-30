Where will Sandy’s life end up in the third season of The Kominsky Method TV show on Netflix? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Kominsky Method is cancelled or renewed for season four (in this case, we know season three is the end). Netflix and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the third season episodes of The Kominsky Method here.

A Netflix comedy, The Kominsky Method stars Michael Douglas, Sarah Baker, Paul Reiser, and Kathleen Turner. Guests include Lisa Edelstein, Emily Osment, Graham Rogers, and Haley Joel Osment. In the third season, acting coach Sandy Kominsky (Douglas) has to navigate aging without his longtime friend Norman Newlander (Alan Arkin) by his side. Life only becomes more complicated with the arrival of Sandy’s ex-wife, Roz Volander (Kathleen Turner). The pair’s famously volatile relationship is further inflamed when she comes to LA to spend time with their daughter Mindy (Baker) and her boyfriend Martin (Reiser). This season deals with money, death, love, murder, and dreams coming true. In other words, the usual.





