How will Sandy cope without Norman? Has The Kominsky Method TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on Netflix?



Streaming on the Netflix subscription service, The Kominsky Method stars Michael Douglas, Sarah Baker, Paul Reiser, and Kathleen Turner. Guests include Lisa Edelstein, Emily Osment, Graham Rogers, and Haley Joel Osment. In the third season, acting coach Sandy Kominsky (Douglas) has to navigate aging without his longtime friend Norman Newlander (Alan Arkin) by his side. Life only becomes more complicated with the arrival of Sandy’s ex-wife, Roz Volander (Kathleen Turner). The pair’s famously volatile relationship is further inflamed when she comes to LA to spend time with their daughter Mindy (Baker) and her boyfriend Martin (Reiser). This season deals with money, death, love, murder, and dreams coming true. In other words, the usual.



The Kominsky Method has ended so there won’t be a fourth season. Could it be revived someday? Stay tuned for further updates.

In this case, we already know that season three is the end. Could the show be revived someday?



Were you hoping that The Kominsky Method TV show would be renewed for a fourth season?