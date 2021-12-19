1883: Season One Viewer Votes

How difficult will the Dutton family’s journey become in the first season of the 1883 TV show on Paramount+? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like 1883 is cancelled or renewed for season two. Paramount+ and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of 1883 here.

A Paramount+ Western series, the 1883 TV show is a prequel to Yellowstone. It stars Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Audie Rick, Marc Rissmann, Eric Nelsen, and James Landry Hebert with Dawn Olivieri, Emma Malouff, Alex Fine, Gratiela Brancusi, Anna Fiamora, Amanda Jaros, Nichole Galicia, Stephanie Nur, Noah Le Gros, and Martin Sensmeier in recurring roles. Guest stars include Billy Bob Thornton, Graham Greene, and Tom Hanks. The story follows a previous generation of the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plain to establish what would eventually become the Yellowstone Ranch. It’s a stark retelling of Western expansion, and a study of one family as they flee poverty in Texas to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana.



