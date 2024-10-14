Death by Lightning: Netflix Announces Full Cast of Series About President Garfield and His Assassin

Death by Lightning has announced the rest of its cast. The series, which dramatizes the presidency of President James Garfield and his assassination, is headed to Netflix.

Archie Fisher, Barry Shabaka Henley, Željko Ivanek, Kyle Soller, Ben Miles, Vondie Curtis Hall, Shaun Parkes and Alistair Petrie are joining the previously cast Bradley Whitford, Shea Whigham, Michael Shanno, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Based on the book Destiny of the Republic by Candice Millard, the series was created by Mike Makowsky. He said the following about the series, per Tudum:

“It’s been the thrill of a lifetime seeing this crack team come together to bring James Garfield and his cohort back from the annals of long-forgotten history. Six years into working on this project, it’s a story I still can’t believe is true — in all its wild, tragic glory — and it somehow feels even more relevant to our world today than ever before. I can’t wait for us to be able to finally share it.”

Production on the series has wrapped. Netflix revealed the roles the new additions will play. They are listed below.

Archie Fisher (Steve, Last Days of John Allen Chau) as ‘Joe Brown’

Barry Shabaka Henley (Forever, Bob Hearts Abishola) as ‘Senator Blanche Bruce’*

Željko Ivanek (Damages, Walking Dead: Dead City) as ‘Dr. Doctor Bliss’

Kyle Soller (Andor, Bodies) as ‘Robert Todd Lincoln’

Ben Miles (The Crown, Napoleon) as ‘George Scoville’

Vondie Curtis Hall (Harriet) as ‘Frederick Douglass’

Shaun Parkes (Small Axe: Mangrove) as ‘Dr. Charles Purvis’

Alistair Petrie (The Night Manager, Sex Education) as ‘John Sherman’

The series is set for release in 2025. The premiere date will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new period drama when it arrives on Netflix?