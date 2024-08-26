Long Story Short: Netflix Orders New Animated Series from BoJack Horseman Creator

Netflix is bringing back the creator of Bojack Horseman to the streaming service with a new animated series. Long Story Short by Raphael Bob-Waksberg (above, left) will premiere in 2025.

Tudum revealed the following about the plot of the series:

“Long Story Short is an animated comedy about a family over time. It’s about the shared history, the inside jokes, the old wounds. If you’ve ever had a mother, father, sibling, partner, or child, this is the show for you — and by the way, would it kill you to call them?” Bob-Waksburg, who will write, show run, and executive produce the animated series, said the following in a statement about Long Story Short: “It is legitimately a thrill and an honor to be back doing what I love most: drafting enthusiastic pull quotes for press releases to Hollywood trade publications. Who says you can’t go home again?!”

Bojack Horseman premiered on Netflix in 2014. The premiere date and additional details for Long Story Short will be announced later.

