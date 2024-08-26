The Assassin: Keeley Hawes and Freddy Highmore to Star in New Prime Video Series

The Assassin is headed to Prime Video. The new thriller, from Harry and Jack Williams, has just started filming in Greece and has cast Keeley Hawes and Freddy Highmore as its leads.

Per THR, the six-episode series “follows a retired assassin called Julie, played by Hawes (Bodyguard, Scoop) who, while living a secluded life on a remote Greek island, has a somewhat thorny reunion with Highmore (The Good Doctor, Bates Motel), portraying her estranged son Edward.”

The reunion turns dangerous when the two are forced to go on the run together when the mother’s past comes back to haunt her.

The premiere date for The Assassin will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out this new Prime Video series?