Ted Lasso: Season Four Renewal? Options Picked Up for Three Cast Members from Apple TV+ Series

Ted Lasso fans could see more of the series on Apple TV+. The streaming service has picked up options for three of the series’ cast members and is now working on options for more, including the star and co-creator of the series, Jason Sudeikis. The third season, which has 12 episodes, arrived in March 2023.

Starring Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed, Juno Temple, Anthony Head, Toheeb Jimoh, Cristo Fernández, Kola Bokinni, Billy Harris, and James Lance, the series follows a small-time college football coach from Kansas after he is hired to coach a professional soccer team in England.

Deadline revealed the following about the potential return of the Apple TV+ series:

“Getting the cast back paves the way toward a Season 4 greenlight, contingent on budget approval and scheduling as actors whose options have lapsed may have joined other series that have them in first position, sources said. While the outreach to the cast is underway, early preparations are also being made to open a writers room. If all elements come together, we hear production on a fourth season is eyeing an early 2025 start. Reps for WBTV and Apple TV+ declined comment. Starting the process for a Season 4 greenlight indicates that the main Ted Lasso driving force on and off-screen, Sudeikis, is on board for a new installment as the studio would not have proceeded without his consent.”

