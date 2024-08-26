Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Friday TV Ratings: Billy Joel: the 100th, Totally Funny Kids, Jeopardy! Masters, America’s Got Talent, WWE SmackDown

Published:

Billy Joel: The 100th - Live at Madison Square Garden

Photo: James Devaney/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Friday, August 23, 2024 ratingsNew episodes: Totally Funny Animals and Totally Funny Kids. Special: Let’s Make a Deal Primetime and Billy Joel: The 100th — Live at Madison Square Garden. Sports: WWE Friday Night SmackdownReruns: Jeopardy! Masters, 20/20, and The Conners.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO
NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network


Note: If you do not see the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the final daily ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original netwo programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x