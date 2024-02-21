Totally Funny Animals: Season Two — Has The CW Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

Is there room for another animal clip show? Has the Totally Funny Animals TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on The CW? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is where to track the status of Totally Funny Animals, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A half-hour comedy clip show airing on The CW television network, the Totally Funny Animals TV show is hosted by comedian Andy Woodhall. Each episode features caught-on-camera videos highlighting the sometimes outrageous and wacky world of animals. The series also includes everything from sneezing cats and calamitous canines to dumpster-diving bears and rascally raccoons. Plus, the host counts down the top ten critter crack-ups of the week.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Totally Funny Animals averages a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 380,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Totally Funny Animals stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of February 21, 2024, Totally Funny Animals has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to receive updates about this TV show automatically?

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Totally Funny Animals for season two? The network has found success with World’s Funniest Animals, and I can’t imagine programming that is cheaper to produce than a clip show. Totally Funny Animals’ ratings could be a lot better, but I suspect this is a very cost-efficient way to fill timeslots. I think a renewal is very likely. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Totally Funny Animals cancellation or renewal news.



Totally Funny Animals Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Totally Funny Animals‘ weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the Totally Funny Animals TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if The CW cancelled this TV series instead?