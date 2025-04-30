Totally Funny Animals: Season Two; The CW Renews Comedy Clip Series

The editors of Totally Funny Animals will be kept very busy. The CW has renewed the series for a second season. The first season appears to have finished airing in November, but there are supposedly four new episodes remaining.

A half-hour comedy clip show, the Totally Funny Animals TV show is hosted by comedian Andy Woodhall. Each episode features caught-on-camera videos that highlight the sometimes outrageous and wacky world of animals. The series also includes everything from sneezing cats and calamitous canines to dumpster-diving bears and rascally raccoons. Plus, the host counts down the top ten critter crack-ups of the week.

Airing primarily on Friday nights, the first season of Totally Funny Animals averages a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 370,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

Deadline reports that Nexstar, which owns most of The CW, has ordered 100 more episodes of the show, which V10 Entertainment produces. The order will likely be split into multiple seasons.

“As one of the largest single-season broadcast network orders, the renewal underscores the versatility, repeatability, and mass appeal of clip-based formats. Audiences have overwhelmingly embraced Andy and these wildly comical captured moments. We’re thrilled to keep the laughs rolling with The CW, which has been a fantastic partner, collaborator, and champion of the Totally Funny franchise,” said Carter Skeath, president of V10 Entertainment.

There has been no word on the future of the sister series Totally Funny Kids yet.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed watching Totally Funny Animals on The CW? Are you looking forward to the second season?

