Einstein: CBS Delays Premiere of Matthew Gray Gubler Series Until 2026-27 Season

Einstein will not be coming to CBS next season after all. The network has delayed the comedy to the 2026-27 season.

Matthew Gray Gubler and Rosa Salazar star in the series, which follows the great-grandson of Albert Einstein after he lands himself in trouble with the law.

Deadline said the following about the move to delay Einstein:

“It is intriguing that the decision to hold Einstein, from CBS Studios, came a week after the show had been picked up for next season. It is unclear whether the move is just based on scheduling — CBS brass are now in the thick of putting together the network’s 2025-26 schedule, which will be unveiled May 7 — or whether there was a last-minute piece added for next season that has pushed Einstein off the board.”

It is unknown if this opens the door for another series to be picked up, like the canceled Poppa’s House or the spin-off of The Neighborhood, which had its plans canceled. The fate of The Equalizer is also still up in the air.

Viewers will find out more about what CBS has planned next week.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch Einstein when it comes to CBS?