North of North: Season Two Renewal Set for Canadian Comedy That Streams on Netflix

North of North will be returning for a second season. CBC and Netflix have both renewed the Canadian comedy.

Mary Lynn Rajskub, Maika Harper, Braeden Clarke, Jay Ryan, Kelly William, Zorga Qaunaq, Doreen Simmonds, Tanya Tagaq, Anna Lambe and Keira Cooper star in the series which follows a young Inuk as she tries to build her future in a small Arctic town.

CBC revealed more about the series’ renewal in a press release.

“APTN, CBC and Netflix have renewed NORTH OF NORTH for a second season. Series star Anna Lambe announced the renewal on social media on April 29, 2025. This news comes on the heels of the comedy series’ successful first season launch on APTN, CBC and Netflix, having instantly captivated audiences in Canada and around the world. NORTH OF NORTH stars Lambe (True Detective, Trickster, The Grizzlies) as Siaja, a young Inuk woman who dreams of reinventing herself in her tiny Arctic community of Ice Cove, a town where everybody knows your business. After a spontaneous — and extremely public — exit from her marriage, Siaja finds herself navigating the unpredictable, and often hilarious, highs and lows that come with relationships, motherhood, a new job, and finding your way. The first season also features actors Maika Harper, Braeden Clarke, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Jay Ryan, Zorga Qaunaq, Bailey Poching, Kelly William, Keira Belle Cooper and Nutaaq Doreen Simmonds. The series first premiered in Canada on APTN and CBC in January 2025 and then globally on Netflix in April 2025. NORTH OF NORTH was the most-watched new series on CBC Gem since the launch of the streaming platform.* Additionally, the comedy was one of the most-watched programs on CBC among the A25-54 demographic.** On APTN, NORTH OF NORTH was among the top-performing new scripted shows during the Winter 2025 season and the top new program on APTN lumi. Globally NORTH OF NORTH debuted at No. 9 on Netflix’s global top 10 for English-language television series the week of its Netflix release on April 10. The series also broke into Netflix’s top 10 in 27 countries.”

The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

