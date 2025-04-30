Match Game: ABC Revives Classic Game Show with Martin Short as Host

Match Game is returning once again to ABC. The network is reviving the game show with a new host. This time, Martin Short will oversee the classic game show, featuring contestants trying to match celebrity answers in a fill-in-the-blank game.

The series last aired on ABC in 2021 with the end of a five-season run hosted by Alec Baldwin.

According to Deadline, this new version will be filmed in Montreal, Canada. It is not known where this show will air on ABC. Baldwin’s version aired on the network’s Sunday night game show lineup.

The premiere date for the new Match Game will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this game show when it returns to ABC?