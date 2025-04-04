The Equalizer: CBS Releases First Look at Potential Spin-Off Series

The Equalizer may still have a spin-off series next season. The potential spin-off series was first mentioned in January, with Titus Welliver and Juani Feliz set to appear in a future episode of the CBS series to test the waters for the series.

That episode will air on April 20th, and CBS has released the first details and a photo (above) for the episode titled “Sins of the Father.” Check out the details below.

“McCall is contacted by Samantha Reed, whose father, ex-CIA agent Elijah Reed, is missing. While Samantha joins forces with the Equalizer team to track down the agency legend, she learns more about her family’s past in the Dominican Republic, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, April 20 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

It was recently reported that The Equalizer is still on the bubble as far as renewal goes. In that report, it was said that:

“People close to the show are hopeful that The Equalizer would get a renewal for what could be a sixth and final season. (If that doesn’t happen, the upcoming Season 5 finale could potentially serve as a series finale, I hear.) There has been little talk about The Equalizer planted spinoff so it’s unclear whether the mothership could be used to launch the offshoot next season. If that happens, the two shows may have to split the season with a fall and midseason order, respectively, because CBS’ drama roster is packed.”

What do you think? Do you enjoy The Equalizer? Are you hoping it is renewed for another season?