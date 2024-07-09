Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Friday TV Ratings: Lingo, The Big Bakeover, 20/20, Night Court, WWE SmackDown

Published:

Lingo TV Show on CBS: canceled or renewed?

Photo: CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.

Friday, July 5, 2024 ratingsNew episodes: 20/20, Lingo, The Big Bakeover, Totally Funny Animals, and Totally Funny Kids.   Specials: ABC News: One on One with President BidenSports: WWE Friday Night SmackdownReruns: Jeopardy! Masters, Night Court, Dateline NBC, SWAT, and Blue Bloods.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO
NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network


Note: If you do not see the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the final daily ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original netwo programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x