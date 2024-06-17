Menu

Friday TV Ratings: The Big Bakeover, Blue Bloods, Dateline NBC, NBA Finals, WWE SmackDown

Published:

The Big Bakeover TV Show on The CW: canceled or renewed?

Photo: The CW — © 2024 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Friday, June 14, 2024 ratingsNew episodes: The Big Bakeover, Totally Funny Animals, and Totally Funny Kids.   Sports: NBA Countdown, 2024 NBA Finals Game 4, and WWE Friday Night SmackdownSpecials: Greatest @Home Videos: Father’s Day Edition.  Reruns: America’s Got Talent, Dateline NBC, SWAT, and Blue Bloods.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the final daily ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original netwo programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



