Network: MGM+

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: June 16, 2024 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Danny Pino, Yul Vazquez, Michael Chiklis, Mark Feuerstein, Laura Gordon, Tania Watson, and Corina Bradley with Don Mike, Pedro Giunti, Lola Claire, Matthew Del Negro, Victor Oliveira, Robert Beck, Sam Robards, Candy Santana, Mayra Hermosillo, Juan Pablo Raba, Erniel Baez, Nick Barkla, Cale Ambrozic, Camila Valero, and Maggie Lacey.

TV show description:

A crime drama series, the Hotel Cocaine TV show was created by Chris Brancato.

The story revolves around Roman Compte (Pino), a Cuban exile and the general manager of The Mutiny Hotel, the glamorous epicenter of the Miami cocaine scene of the late ’70s and early ’80s. Businessmen, politicians, international narcos, CIA and FBI agents, models, sports stars, and musicians all frequented the hotel and its glitzy nightclub and restaurant. At the center of it all was Roman, who did his best to keep it all going and fulfill his own American dream.

Roman walks the tightrope between the DEA, who have his daughter’s fate in their hands, and his older brother Nestor (Vazquez), Miami’s biggest supplier of cocaine. Together, the pair face ruthless rival Colombian cocaine suppliers as the brothers ensure their drug domination in Miami and keep their families safe.

Other characters include Agent Zulio (Chiklis), who will stop at nothing to shut down the drug trade; Marisol (Watson), Roman’s girlfriend and de facto stepmother to his 16-year-old daughter, Valeria (Bradley); Burton Greenberg (Feuerstein), the fun-loving hedonist owner of The Mutiny Club; and Janice Nichols (Gordon), the head of the club’s Mutiny girls.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Hotel Cocaine TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?