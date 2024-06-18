Access Hollywood, Access Daily: Syndicated Entertainment News Shows Renewed Through 2026

Access Hollywood and its counterpart Access Daily are not going anywhere anytime soon. Both syndicated entertainment news shows have been renewed for two more seasons, taking them through 2026. Access Hollywood was last renewed in 2021.

Mario Lopez, Kit Hoover, and Scott Evans host the series with correspondent Zuri Hall. This is the entertainment news show’s 28th season.

NBCUniversal revealed more about the show’s renewal in a press release.

“NBCUniversal Syndication Studios has renewed “Access Hollywood” and its successful brand extension, the daily talk show “Access Daily with Mario & Kit,” through 2026 in national syndication. The studio has sold the iconic entertainment news tentpole to NBCUniversal Local’s NBC Owned Television Stations, along with leading station groups across the country, for two additional seasons, it was announced by Tracie Wilson, Executive Vice President, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios & E! News. “We’re thrilled to continue our successful partnership with the NBC-owned stations, bringing the ‘Access’ brand to local stations for additional seasons,” Wilson said. “Our talented hosts have incredible chemistry and our seasoned production team work tirelessly to bring viewers quality content each day on ‘Access Hollywood ‘and ‘Access Daily.’” “‘Access Hollywood’ and ‘Access Daily’ deliver engaging and entertaining content to our audiences, which has made them an indelible part of our NBC stations’ lineups,” said Therese Gamba, Chief Marketing Officer & Executive Vice President of Acquired Programming, NBCUniversal Local. “We’re excited to continue to serve as the home of ‘Access Hollywood’ and ‘Access Daily’ in leading markets across the nation.” For the 2023-24 season, which is its 28th in broadcast syndication, “Access Hollywood” is averaging over 1.1 million viewers each day and ranks as one of the top entertainment news programs in syndication. “Access Hollywood” continues to deliver for its local station partners and ranks as a top entertainment news program among the key women 25-54 demographic in many of the top markets, including New York (WNBC), Chicago (WMAQ), Philadelphia (WCAU), Dallas (KXAS), Washington, D.C. (WRC) and San Francisco (KNTV). “Access Digital” reaches over 6.6 million organic followers and is a leader in short-form entertainment news with more than 1 billion views last year.”

