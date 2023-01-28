Dateline: Season Seven: Syndicated Version of True Crime Series Renewed on NBC Owned Stations

Dateline will continue to air in syndication. The true crime series has been renewed for a seventh season, and it will continue to air on NBC-owned stations.

The following was revealed about the renewal of the series in a press release.

“NBCUniversal Syndication Studios has renewed “Dateline” with the NBC Owned Television Stations group (part of NBCUniversal Local) for its 7th season in national broadcast syndication. The renewal was announced by Sean O’Boyle, Executive Vice President of Syndication Sales, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios. The syndicated version of “Dateline” currently airs weekdays on stations from leading broadcast groups, including NBC Owned TV Stations, Tegna, FOX, Gray, COX Media Group, Scripps, Nexstar, Hearst, Sinclair, Sunbeam, Graham Media, Weigel, Block, Hubbard and more. “When we first launched ‘Dateline’ in syndication six years ago, it was primarily scheduled as a utility program on various types of stations airing in a wide variety of time periods but this has evolved,” O’Boyle said. “‘Dateline’ is now a proven success in syndication and has become a key program airing in daytime on mostly traditional affiliated broadcast stations. ‘Dateline’ is one of the most successful programs in all of daytime and the ratings continue to grow as does the station lineup.” “‘Dateline’ is best in class in the true-crime genre with riveting storytelling and high-quality production,” said Therese Gamba, Chief Marketing Officer & Executive Vice President of Acquired Programming, NBCUniversal Local. “‘Dateline’ is a natural fit with our NBC brand and has performed well with our daytime audiences. We’re pleased to extend its run on our NBC stations.” Averaging 1.6 million daily viewers, “Dateline” in syndication has grown its audience +21% year-over-year and ranks as a Top 5 one-hour Monday-Friday show in syndication.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of Dateline? Will you continue to watch it in syndication?