Jay Leno’s Garage: Cancelled; CNBC Drops Series as Leno Recovers from Freak Motorcycle Accident

Jay Leno’s Garage is closing its doors. CNBC canceled the series, which takes fans along as Leno takes viewers into his garage and explores all things automotive, per The Wrap. Jay Leno’s Garage aired for seven seasons on the cable network. The last episode aired on October 26th.

The cancellation comes only weeks after Leno was injured in a freak motorcycle accident. This is the second incident where he has been injured in recent months.

Leno said the following about the recent incident:

“So I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it. So, you know, I didn’t see it until it was too late. It just clotheslined me and, boom, knocked me off the bike. The bike kept going, and you know how that works out. But I’m OK! I’m OK, I’m working. I’m working this weekend.”

Leno suffered a broken collarbone, two broken ribs, and two cracked kneecaps in the accident.

What do you think? Are you sad to hear that Jay Leno’s Garage has been canceled? Did you watch the series on CNBC?