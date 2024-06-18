School Spirits: Season Two Casting Revealed as Paramount+ Series Resumes Production

School Spirits is getting ready to return to class. Production has resumed on the Paramount+ series. Premiering in March 2023, the streaming series renewed the teen drama for a second season in June 2023. However, its return was delayed due to last year’s strikes.

The series, which stars Peyton List (Cobra Kai), Kristian Flores, Spencer MacPherson, Kiara Pichardo, Sarah Yarkin, Nick Pugliese, Rainbow Wedell, and Milo Manheim, follows a teen girl who helps investigate her own death.

Season two will see the addition of new recurring characters. They will be played by Jess Gabor, Zack Calderon, Miles Elliot, and Cihang Ma. Check out their photo below.

Season one ended on a cliffhanger, so fans are anxiously waiting to see what happens next. New episodes will return in the fall. Paramount+ revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“Paramount+ today announced that production is officially underway for season two of its hit original drama series SCHOOL SPIRITS. Coming off a major cliffhanger, the new season will premiere this fall exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., Canada, Australia, the UK, Latin America, Brazil, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Japan. Paramount+ also announced today that all series regulars will return for season two and that new recurring guest stars have been added to the cast. SCHOOL SPIRITS stars Peyton List as Maddie Nears, Kristian Ventura as Simon Elroy, Spencer MacPherson as Xavier Baxter, Kiara Pichardo as Nicole Herrera, Sarah Yarkin as Rhonda, Nick Pugliese as Charley, Rainbow Wedell as Claire Zomer, Josh Zuckerman, who is now a series regular, as Mr. Martin and Milo Manheim as Wally Clark. Newcomers this season will include recurring guest stars Jess Gabor (Shameless, Confessional) as Janet Hamilton, Zack Calderon (The Wilds, Afterparty) as Diego Herrera, Miles Elliot (Cooties, The Amazing Spider-Man) as Yuri and Cihang Ma (Presto! School of Magic, Departure) as Quinn. Maria Dizzia, who plays Maddie’s mom, Sandra Nears, will also return as a recurring guest star along with Patrick Gilmore as Mr. Anderson and Ian Tracey as Sheriff Baxter. Picking up from the shocking season one finale, season two finds Maddie Nears (List) still stuck in the afterlife, but now with the knowledge of what happened to her. She must unite her friends in the spectral and living worlds in order to reclaim her stolen life. SCHOOL SPIRITS is based on the forthcoming Clarion Books/HarperAlley graphic novel written by Nate Trinrud and Megan Trinrud and illustrated by Maria Nguyen. Oliver Goldstick (Pretty Little Liars, Bridgerton) serves as showrunner and executive producer of SCHOOL SPIRITS along with creators and executive producers Nate Trinrud and Megan Trinrud. Thomas Higgins (13 Reasons Why) is also an executive producer. List serves as a producer on the series. SCHOOL SPIRITS is produced by Awesomeness Studios.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Paramount+ series? Do you plan to watch season two when it arrives later this year?